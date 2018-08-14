HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anderson Silva vs Georges St-Pierre - smiling

featuredAnderson Silva ‘Absolutely’ Interested in Fighting Georges St-Pierre

Stipe Miocic UFC 226 Post-Fight

featuredDana White Committed to Brock Lesnar, Not Stipe Miocic, Getting Next Title Shot

Colby Covington

featuredColby Covington Welcomes Fights Against Georges St-Pierre or Nick Diaz

Mike Swick TUF 1 Reunion Exclusive

featuredMike Swick Recounts TUF Season 1: ‘No One Thought It Was Gonna Work’

Anderson Silva ‘Absolutely’ Interested in Fighting Georges St-Pierre

August 14, 2018
NoNo Comments

A fight between Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre has been talked about since 2011, when Silva reigned over the middleweight division and St-Pierre ruled the 170-pound weight class. The two held the top two spots on the pound-for-pound list, but the super fight never materialized.

After St-Pierre defended his welterweight title at UFC 167 in November 2013, he was offered a fight against Silva, but turned it down.

The Canadian stepped away from the sport for four years before returning as a middleweight at UFC 217 in November against then-champion Michael Bisping. He submitted Bisping in the third round of their title bout to capture the middleweight crown, but vacated it a month later.

A fight against St-Pierre still entices Silva. The 43-year-old Brazilian has three fights left on his UFC contract and expects to be back inside the Octagon in 2019. While he doesn’t have an opponent in mind, “The Spider” is still interested in facing the 37-year-old Canadian.

TRENDING > Dana White Committed to Brock Lesnar, Not Stipe Miocic, Getting Next Title Shot

“Yeah, absolutely. Georges is the great name in Canada; I’m the big name in Brazil. I believe everybody in this sport [would] like to see Georges and Anderson Silva in a super fight,” said Silva in an interview with Inquisitr.

In May 2017, St-Pierre said he wasn’t interested in a fight against Silva because Silva’s stock wasn’t what it once was.  With both fighters past their primes and in the twilight of their careers, it’s still a match-up that interests fight fans. 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA