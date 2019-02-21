Anderson Silva faces Jared Cannonier at UFC 237 in Brazil

Former middleweight champion Anderson Silva is wasting no time booking his return to action with a fight booked against Jared Cannonier at UFC 237 in Brazil on May 11.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the booking via ESPN on Wednesday.

Silva just competed at UFC 234 in early February where he lost a unanimous decision to Israel Adesanya in the impromptu main event after middleweight champion Robert Whittaker fell off the card due to emergency hernia surgery.

Silva has gone just 1-5 with one no contest over his past seven fights but the 43-year old legend said he wanted to compete in his home country in May as long as he came away from uninjured from his bout against Adesanya.

Now he’ll get his wish while facing Cannonier, who makes his second appearance at middleweight following a stunning knockout against David Branch in his debut at 185 pounds.

Cannonier started his UFC career at heavyweight before then moving down to light heavyweight and eventually the shift down to middleweight.

He’ll now get the chance to face arguably the greatest middleweight in mixed martial arts history when he takes on Silva in his hometown in Brazil.