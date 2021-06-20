Anderson Silva defeats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by split decision

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 20, 2021
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by split in Tribute to the Kings in Mexico on Saturday.

Silva returned to boxing in the Tribute to the Kings main event against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a professional eight-round bout. The fight was contracted to take place at 182 pounds. Silva successfully made the contracted weight but Chavez came in heavy at 184.4 pounds. Due to missing weight, Chavez forfeited $100,000 of his purse to Silva.

In the fight, Silva outworked Chavez, throwing more and landing more. Chavez did land at a higher percentage than Silva, but couldn’t overcome the volume put out by the Brazilian.

“I feel so happy,” said Silva after the win. “I need to say thank you because my coach worked a lot. When I started this training I talked to my coach (and said) I need to do this because I love fighting and boxing is my dream for many, many years and I need to prove my respect for boxing.”

“I respect the whole people here, the whole Mexican people. It’s very special people,” Silva said. “I need to say thank you so much to these people and for all fighters here in Mexico. They are amazing fighters, and I need to say thank you for the opportunity to come here.”

With the win over Chavez, Silva left the door open for more boxing bouts in his future.

“Now I go back to home. My son has a fight very soon. I go help my son,” he said. “Maybe I fight very soon.”

