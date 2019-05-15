HOT OFF THE WIRE
Alexander Volkanovski

featuredAlexander Volkanovski hospitalized while traveling home from UFC 237

Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar UFC 222 faceoff

featuredMax Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar in the works for UFC 240 in July

featuredCharges dropped against Conor McGregor in phone smashing incident in Miami

Daniel Cormier UFC 237 scrum

featuredDaniel Cormier talks Stipe Miocic rematch, losing Brock Lesnar, and Jon Jones (video)

Anderson Silva collapses in pain, grasping leg (UFC 237 Thrill & Agony video)

May 15, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 237 covered a vast expanse of emotions, both in front of the public eye and behind it in the backstage area. 

Anderson Silva collapsed in agony in the Octagon, clutching his leg, causing many to have flashbacks to several years ago when he broke both bones in his lower leg. That didn’t happen at UFC 237, but Silva was feeling the pain of Jared Cannonier’s fight-ending leg kick.

Jessica Andrade was ecstatic, as she slammed her way to the UFC strawweight championship, leaving Rose Namajunas in a disappointed heap on the canvas. 

Meanwhile, longtime UFC veterans Clay Guida and BJ Penn shared a long embrace following their three-round battle earlier in the night. 

TRENDING >

Check out this clip from UFC 237 The Thrill and The Agony, which takes you on a roller coaster ride of emotions as fighters win, lose, and succumb to heart-wrenching injury.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA