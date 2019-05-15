Anderson Silva collapses in pain, grasping leg (UFC 237 Thrill & Agony video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 237 covered a vast expanse of emotions, both in front of the public eye and behind it in the backstage area.

Anderson Silva collapsed in agony in the Octagon, clutching his leg, causing many to have flashbacks to several years ago when he broke both bones in his lower leg. That didn’t happen at UFC 237, but Silva was feeling the pain of Jared Cannonier’s fight-ending leg kick.

Jessica Andrade was ecstatic, as she slammed her way to the UFC strawweight championship, leaving Rose Namajunas in a disappointed heap on the canvas.

Meanwhile, longtime UFC veterans Clay Guida and BJ Penn shared a long embrace following their three-round battle earlier in the night.

TRENDING >

Check out this clip from UFC 237 The Thrill and The Agony, which takes you on a roller coaster ride of emotions as fighters win, lose, and succumb to heart-wrenching injury.