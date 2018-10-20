Anderson Silva Accepts Conor McGregor’s Challenge: ‘It’s Not About Money’

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Prior to fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, Conor McGregor had been asked about what might lay ahead for him beyond that fight.

He shrugged off the idea of fight Georges St-Pierre anytime soon, though he didn’t close the door on the idea, but he did seem to have a bit more interest in another legend of the sport, Anderson Silva.

“I would be interested in an Anderson Silva bout. I swear to God. Anderson is a legend in the game. What’s the difference between him and Georges? Same damn thing,” McGregor said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on ESPN. “I’m going to do fights that interest me or have meaning.”

Of course, McGregor went on to lose the bout with Nurmagomedov and immediately began calling for a rematch, although UFC president Dana White seems to be interested in Tony Ferguson for Nurmagomedov. Not to mention, Nurmagomedov has to face the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his actions in a post-fight brawl at UFC 229. So it’s not really clear what’s next for him or McGregor.

Silva, however, was listening, and would gladly accept a super fight with McGregor.

“I’m waiting because I accept the challenge for Conor. I think Dana, think about this, because two big guys in this sport, two big names, two big legends, and why not?” Silva told TMZ Sports. “This is super fight, it’s not about weight class. It’s not about money.”