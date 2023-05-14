An Tuan Ho heads into LFA 158 with UFC dreams

So far 2023 has played out much like 2022 for flyweight An Tuan Ho. Coming into this year on a two-fight winning streak, Ho was able to pick up a win in his first fight of 2023 over Enkhjargal Banzaragch at LFA 152 in February.

Having primarily been known for his stand-up game, Ho is happy with the fact that he was able to display his other skills in the win over Banzaragch.

“I felt I got the chance to show my grappling a little bit, and that’s what I wanted to do,” Ho told MMAWeekly.com. “People think that I just knock people out and only know how to strike, but I showed them that there’s a grappling side to it too. They have to worry about both sides.”

Still new into the MMA game, Ho knows there’s a lot of room for growth in his game, so he places emphasis on his development as much over just about anything else.

“I feel like I’m constantly growing,” said Ho. “I still have a lot to learn, but this is all that I do, so every day it’s growing and be a better version of myself than I was yesterday.”

On May 19 in Chandler, Arizona, Ho (3-0) will seek to keep his undefeated streak alive when he takes on Edwin De Los Santos (2-1) at LFA 158.

“I feel it’s a good match-up for me because Edwin is a striker, and I would like to show my striking more this fight,” Ho said. “I’m always ready to show off my wresting and my submission game as well. I don’t want to leave any blind spots in case he wants to try to take me down as well.

“I think it should be a good match-up for me, and I’m looking forward to blowing the roof off.”

Should Ho pick up his fourth win in a row, he’ll be looking to potentially get his career to the next level within the coming year.

“My goal this is win all my fights left on the LFA contract then maybe go onto Contender Series and be in the UFC by next year,” said Ho.

“Right now I’m just going with the flow. Just winning this next few fights before I go, but definitely the goal is to get into the Contender Series and the UFC this year.”