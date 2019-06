An emotional Joe Benavidez recounts journey towards the title (UFC on ESPN 3 full scrum)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Hear everything Joseph Benavidez had to say from the UFC Performance Institute at his media scrum leading up to his fight with Jussier Formiga at UFC on ESPN 3 on June 29 in Minneapolis, Minn.

TRENDING > Dana White on 7-year UFC contract extension: ‘I can’t see a day where I’ve had enough’