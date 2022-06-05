HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAn emotional Felice Herrig explains decision to retire: ‘this wasn’t for me anymore’ | Video

featuredFelice Herrig announces retirement following UFC Vegas 56 loss | Video

featuredUFC Vegas 56 Bonuses: Karine Silva banks a bonus in promotional debut

featuredAlexander Volkov stops Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the first at UFC Vegas 56

An emotional Felice Herrig explains decision to retire: ‘this wasn’t for me anymore’ | Video

June 5, 2022
NoNo Comments

Felice Herrig entered the octagon on Saturday against Karolina Kowalkiewicz at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas knowing that it could be her last fight. It all depended on how she felt in the fight.

Herrig was submitted by Kowalkiewicz via rear-naked choke late in the second round. Following the fight, Herrig removed her gloves and left them on the canvas signifying her retirement.

During the event’s post-fight press conference, an emotional Herrig explained her decision to retire form completion.

“I’ve known for a while that maybe my heart wasn’t in fighting anymore,” Herrig said. “I enjoyed the training process. I enjoyed everything about it. I had the two knee surgeries, and that was not the way I was going to go out in the sport. I wasn’t going to let an injury hold me back.

“I wanted to prove to myself, nobody else, just myself, that I could overcome two ACL surgeries and get back to being in the best shape of my life and come back and fight at the top level in the UFC. And I did that, but I also knew in the process that if I didn’t feel what I wanted to feel in the cage that I was going to retire.”

“I just realized this wasn’t for me anymore,” Herrig said. “I don’t know if I ever really loved it.”

Watch an emotional Herrig detail her grueling decision to leave the sport after two decades in combat sports.

Felice Herrig announces retirement following UFC Vegas 56 loss | Video

Felice Herrig UFC Vegas 56 Post-fight Press Conference Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 274: Charles Oliveira finishes Justin Gaethje

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA