Amir Khan skirts Ev Ting at ONE: Edge of Greatness; Colbey Northcutt wins promotional debut

Two of ONE Championship’s top lightweight went head to head at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday. Three rounds were not enough to separate Ev Ting and Amir Khan with the judges also unable to agree on a decision.

In the end two of the judges preferred the precision of the Singapore to the pressure of the Malaysian, with Khan winning by split decision at ONE: Edge of Greatness. He clearly did the most damage with an elbow on the break late in the first round opening a bad cut on Ting’s nose.

Khan was on the back foot throughout the fight, looking to circle away and make Ting chase him. The Malaysian applied plenty of pressure and kept coming forward but struggled to land anything of note.

At the end of the first round, Khan was clearly ahead, but his output dropped dramatically in the second stanza. Ting was able to score a takedown, but couldn’t capitalize with strikes or submission attempts.

At the start of the third round, the momentum seemed to be with the Malaysian who was becoming visibly frustrated by his opponent’s reluctance to engage. Khan was scoring with the occasional jab and low kick, while Ting used a flurry of punches to set up a takedown.

Khan bounced back up immediately and the fight finished with the two men clinching in the corner of the ring, a position in which they had spent much of the previous 15 minutes. The question was whether the damage done by the Singaporean in the opening round would be enough to make up for the backtracking he did during the remainder of the fight.

The answer was “yes,” at least in the opinion of two of the three judges. With the win, Khan improves to 12-6 and snaps his three fight losing skid, while Ting drops to 17-7.

Earlier in the night, Troy Worthen (6-0) stopped Chen Lei (6-2) just as the bell was about to sound at the end of the second round. The Chinese fighter was unhappy with the referee, but was clearly not defending himself intelligently as the American rained down ground and pound.

There were also stoppage wins for former strawweight champions Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke (11-5) and Alex Silva (9-4). Those victories came at the expense of Muhammad Imran (5-4) and Xuewen Peng (3-6), respectively.

Colbey Northcutt, the sister of UFC veteran Sage Northcutt, joined her brother on the ONE roster on Friday, earning a unanimous nod over Putri Padmi in a three-round flyweight fight.

ONE: Edge of Greatness official results