Amir Albazi UFC Vegas 74 video: ‘I’m a finisher’

June 1, 2023
Amir Albazi is slated for one of the biggest opportunities of his career when he faces Kai Kara-France on Saturday. The two meet in the UFC Vegas 74 main event in Las Vegas with Albazi targeting a title shot with a victory.

“I don’t need to do a callout. After this fight, they’re gonna know I’m next (for a flyweight title shot). I know I’m next,” said Albazi at the UFC Vegas 74 pre-fight press conference. “I want to fight in Abu Dhabi for the title. I’m gonna finish Kai this Saturday night.”

Albazi is currently No. 7 in the UFC flyweight division. Of his 16 victories, he has finished 14 of his opponents.

