Amir Albazi ready for UFC flyweight title shot

Amir Albazi didn’t get the finish he wanted against Kai Kara-France at UFC Vegas 74, but he did get the victory. Albazi earned the W via a split decision on the scorecards, but he still believes that he is ready for a shot at the UFC flyweight championship.

