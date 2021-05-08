Amanda Ribas out of UFC Vegas 26 with COVID-19

No. 11 ranked strawweight Amanda Ribas is out of her originally scheduled bout on UFC Vegas 26 after her and her father both tested positive for COVID-19, as reported originally by MMAFighting.com.

Ribas was originally scheduled to face no. 12 ranked strawweight Angela Hill in a main card bout, but as a result of RIbas testing positive, UFC Vegas 26 is down to just nine bouts.

Ribas is currently coming off of a TKO loss that occurred earlier this year at UFC 257 to no. 6 ranked Marina Rodriguez, who is fighting in the main event of UFC Vegas 26 in a flyweight bout against “The Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson.

Hill, on the other hand, is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Ashley Yoder at UFC Vegas 21 that took place earlier this year in March.

UFC Vegas 26 has been hit with several bout scraps.

Most notably the originally scheduled main event between no. 2 ranked bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen and former two-time division champion TJ Dillashaw.

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was also originally scheduled to face Diego Sanchez prior to Sanchez’s sudden removal from the card and subsequent release from the promotion. As a result, “Cowboy” will now face Alex Morono in the co-main event.

