Amanda Ribas celebrated her UFC 285 win with a bikini photo

Amanda Ribas picked up a big win at UFC 285, defeating Viviane Araujo in a one-sided unanimous decision on March 4.

The Brazilian rebounded from a loss to former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian in her previous outing. Ribas is now ranked in two different weight classes. She’s currently the 11th ranked stawweight on the UFC roster and the 9th ranked flyweight.

To celebrate her dominating UFC 285 victory and her place in the rankings, Ribas posted a bikini photo to social media.

“Ranked in 2 categories, very happy, passing through your timeline. #11 strawweight #9flyweight @ufc fighter,” she wrote.

Miesha Tate returns to bantamweight, faces Mayra Bueno Silva in June