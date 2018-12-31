Amanda Nunes: What Was Similar Between Fighting Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg?

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 31, 2018
Amanda Nunes has now beat the two biggest names in women’s mixed martial arts history in two different weight divisions. So were there any similarities between the two fights? Nunes tells us what was similar between her fights with Rousey and Cyborg.

Nunes defeated Cyborg in the UFC 232 co-main event, which added the featherweight championship to the bantamweight championship she already possessed. That was a monumental moment in UFC history, but so was her first-round destruction of Rousey, which sent the former championship out of the cage and spurred her on to a WWE career.

