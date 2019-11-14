HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes wanted fight at featherweight at UFC 245; Germaine de Randamie refused

November 13, 2019
Amanda Nunes’s UFC 245 championship fight against Germaine de Randamie will be at bantamweight (135 pounds). Nunes says that she wanted to fight the previous featherweight champion, de Randamie, at 145 pounds.

That makes sense, as her last fight was at 145 pounds  and it would be easier to defend the belt at that weight instead of cutting to 135 pounds to defend her bantamweight belt, but de Randamie refused to fight at the heavier weight.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington live results on Saturday, Dec. 14. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman puts his belt on the line opposite bitter rival Colby Covington in the headliner, while featherweight titleholder Max Holloway defends against Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Amanda Nunes, a dual-division champion, puts her bantamweight title up against Germaine de Randamie, rounding out a championship tripleheader.

