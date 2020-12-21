Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson rebooked for UFC 259

The UFC women’s featherweight title fight between champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Megan Anderson has been rebooked for UFC 259 on March 6, according to UFC broadcast partner ESPN.

Nunes originally planned to put her 145-pound title on the line against Anderson at UFC 256 on Dec. 12, the promotion’s final pay-per-view of 2020. The bout was initially supposed to be part of a three-championship-bout tripleheader alongside Kamaru Usman defending his welterweight belt against Gilbert Burns and bantamweight champ Petr Yan facing Aljamain Sterling.

Usman withdrew because he wasn’t physically ready. Nunes followed a short time later, withdrawing because of an undisclosed injury in early November.

The Yan vs. Sterling bout slipped through the cracks as well, leaving UFC 256 to be headlined by flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno, both of whom made a quick return after having won separate bouts at UFC 255 three weeks earlier.

Nunes is currently on an 11-bout winning streak, which includes winning and defending the women’s bantamweight and featherweight championships. She most recently fought in June, when she dominated Felicia Spencer en route to a unanimous-decision victory.

On Sept. 24, Nunes and wife Nina Ansaroff, also a UFC fighter, welcomed the arrival of their first child, Raegan Ann Nunes.

Having vacated the Invicta FC featherweight championship to join the UFC ranks in 2018, Anderson has faced a rocky road in the Octagon.

She lost to Holly Holm in her UFC debut, rebounded with a win over Cat Zingano in her next bout, but lost to Spencer in her third trip to the cage. Anderson enters the fight with Nunes on the heels of back-to-back victories over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos and Norma Dumont Viana.

Nina Ansaroff vs. Mackenzie Dern expected in April

Ansaroff is expected to fight for the first time since giving birth to Raegan in September, when she squares off with Mackenzie Dern on April 10. The bout hasn’t been signed, but has reportedly been agreed to, according to ESPN‘s sources.

