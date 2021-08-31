Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena rebooked for UFC 269 in December

HOT OFF THE WIRE

August 31, 2021
No Comments

The greatest female fighter in the world, Amanda Nunes, will put one of her titles on the line against Julianna Pena at UFC 269 on Dec. 11. UFC officials made the announcement on Monday.

The pair were originally scheduled to meet in the UFC 265 co-main event on Aug. 7 in Houston, Texas. Just days before the event, Nunes tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to withdraw from the bout. Instead of trying to find a short-notice replacement for Pena, the fight promotion opted to rescheduled the match-up at a later date. While we don’t yet know the venue or location of UFC 269, we know the date and that the fight card will contain at least one world title bout.

Nunes (21-4) holds both the UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight titles. She’s currently riding a 12-fight winning streak and hasn’t tasted defeat since 2015. She holds wins over a Hall of Fame list of fighters: Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko (twice), Holly Holm, and Cris Cyborg.

Pena (10-4) made her way to the UFC by winning The Ultimate Fighter Season 18 in Nov. 2013. She’s coming off a submission win over Sara McMann in January. Her career has faced setbacks due to injuries, but Pena expects to shock the world in December.

