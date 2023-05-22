Watch Amanda Nunes recapture gold from Julianna Peña 👊 UFC Fight Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 22, 2023
Amanda Nunes recaptured her bantamweight belt from Julianna Peña in their UFC 277 headlining rematch.

They were slated for a rubber match at UFC 289, but that was before Peña had to bow out because of an injury. Nunes will now defend her bantamweight belt from Irene Aldana on June 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Before Nunes heads to Canada for UFC 289 and her main event bout with Aldana, watch her take the belt back from Peña in this UFC 277 domination.

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 | UFC 289 Free Fight

(Courtesy of UFC)

