Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer at UFC event on June 6 for featherweight title

One the heels of the announced postponement of UFC 251, reports indicate that dual-division champion Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight championship against Felicia Spencer at a June 6 event. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani was the first to report the bout via Twitter.

Nunes had originally been slated to defend against Spencer at UFC 250 on May 9 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, but that event was postponed and its arena was designated as a COVID-19 field hospital by the Brazilian government.

Company president Dana White has since moved UFC 249, which was nixed for its original April 18 date, to May 9 in Jacksonville, Fla. He had intended to move the Nunes vs. Spencer bout to that fight card to make it a triple header of title fights, but Nunes objected due to training concerns during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Actually, I’m not fighting May 9,” Nunes told CBS Sports. “I’m going to fight, [but] I don’t know yet. I don’t think this is the right time for me right now to fight. Let this coronavirus pass a little bit so I can at least have a full camp. We can maybe see around June, [but] let’s see what is going to happen. But I’m not fighting [May 9].”

She is now apparently agreeable to a June 6 date. That date was originally supposed to host UFC 251 in Perth, Western Australia (June 7 local time), but officials announced that event’s postponement on Monday. The new June 6 event, which is expected to host Nunes vs. Spencer, does not yet have an announced location or venue, though that information is largely irrelevant to fans, as all UFC events for the foreseeable future are going to be held without an audience in attendance.

The UFC his hosting UFC 249 and two follow-up events over an eight-day span in Florida. White also revealed a May 23 date for another UFC event, but has not stated where that would take place or what the fight card might look like.

Nunes (19-4) defended her bantamweight title on Dec. 14, defeating Germaine de Randamie by unanimous decision. The bout against Spencer would be her first featherweight title defense.

Spencer (8-1) is coming off a first-round finish of Zarah Fairn Dos Santos on Feb. 29. Spencer’s only career loss is to former champion Cris Cyborg. A former Invicta FC featherweight champion, Spencer wants to add a UFC title to her resume.