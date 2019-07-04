Amanda Nunes: UFC 239 Workouts Q&A (complete video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 3, 2019
Amanda Nunes is widely regarded as the women’s greatest fighter of all time, but she doesn’t take her position lightly. She knows that if she overlooks anyone, she could be overlooking the one fighter that might end her reign. 

Knowing that, Nunes also believes that no one, including Holly Holm, can stop her.

“I feel like I’m ready for everything. Holly is a tough fight, but I feel like I’m already in front of her in the fight game and I will prove it Saturday because I’m the best in the game,” said Nunes at Wednesday’s UFC 239 open workout. 

“I’m 100-percent sure Saturday, I will walk away with my new belt.”

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 6, for full UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos live results from Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line opposite Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt up against Holly Holm in the night’s co-main event.

