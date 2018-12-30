Amanda Nunes Shocks the World, Knocks Out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 30, 2018
It’s hard to deny that Amanda Nunes isn’t the greatest female fighter ever to grace the octagon after her performance in the UFC 232 co-main event on Saturday.

For the first time in 13 years Cris Cyborg was defeated in a mixed martial arts fight. For the first time in history, a woman was crowned two-division UFC champion. Nunes now holds the UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight titles.

It was a superfight between two champions and it only took 51 seconds to decide. Nunes missed with a wild right hand to start the fight. The two women threw caution out the window and immediately started letting heavy hands fly. Nunes caught Cyborg moving in with a right hand and staggered the legendary fighter. Cyborg fired back but Nunes was too fast and too accurate. A combination staggered Cyborg a second time and Nunes didn’t let her off the hook. A right hand to the temple face-planted Cyborg and stunned the crowd inside The Forum in Inglewood, California.

“Incredible! Oh my God,” said Nunes when asked how it felt after becoming the first fighter to knockout Cyborg.  “When I signed the contract I said, this is going down.  I told you!  I told you!”

“My striking coach told me that when she gets desperate put in the overhand right and you’re going to knock her out.”

Nunes ended the careers of Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate.  Her resume is second to none. “Dana White, now I have to be in the Hall of Fame,” she said.       

 

