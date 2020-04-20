Amanda Nunes says she’s not fighting on May 9 UFC card

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has targeted May 9 for it’s first event back after postponing several events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UFC president Dana White has been planning a blockbuster fight card featuring three world title bouts, but two-division champion Amanda Nunes will not be competing on May 9.

White had been targeting Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship and Henry Cejudo putting his bantamweight belt up against Dominick Cruz. Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer would have been the third title fight.

“Actually, I’m not fighting May 9,” Nunes told CBS Sports on Monday. “I’m going to fight, [but] I don’t know yet. I don’t think this is the right time for me right now to fight. Let this coronavirus pass a little bit so I can at least have a full camp. We can maybe see around June, [but] let’s see what is going to happen. But I’m not fighting [May 9].”

Nunes was expected to face Felicia Spencer but wants a full training camp before stepping back inside the Octagon and May 9 is too soon. Nunes (19-4) defended her bantamweight title on Dec. 14, defeating Germaine de Randamie by unanimous decision. The bout against Spencer would have been her first featherweight title defense.

Spencer (8-1) is coming off a first-round finish of Zarah Fairn Dos Santos on Feb. 29. Spencer’s only career loss is to former champion Cris Cyborg. A former Invicta FC featherweight champion, Spencer wants to add a UFC title to her resume.