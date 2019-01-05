Amanda Nunes Says She Should be Considered UFC’s Greatest of All Time, Male or Female

Ahead of UFC 232, there was almost no arguing that Cris Cyborg was the greatest female fighter of all time. She lost the first fight of her mixed martial arts career more than 13 years ago, but hadn’t lost ever since. That is, until she met Amanda Nunes in the Octagon at UFC 232.

In just 51 seconds, Nunes stunned everyone, sending Cyborg and her lengthy unbeaten streak crashing to the canvas.

It wasn’t just one lucky punch, either. Nunes caught Cyborg with several punches, using razor-sharp accuracy, doing what no other fighter has ever been to do to her.

Having made short work of Cyborg, Nunes is expecting to return to bantamweight and defend her UFC belt and said she would probably make Cyborg wait a couple of years for a rematch.

In an interview with TMZ Sports on Friday, Nunes recounted her monumental achievement, not just becoming the UFC’s first female champ champ, but in her mind becoming the greatest fighter of all time, male or female.