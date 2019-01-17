Amanda Nunes Says No to Cris Cyborg, She’s Done with 145-Pound Division

Cris Cyborg has been lobbying for a rematch almost from the moment she lost to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 on Dec. 29, but it sounds as if that rematch might never come.

Nunes took Cyborg out in just 51 seconds, but the former featherweight champion felt that fans felt she deserved a rematch, and why shouldn’t she? After all, Cyborg hadn’t lost an MMA bout in more the 13 years prior to that night.

Nunes first teased that she was going to make Cyborg wait two years for a rematch, but now it appears that she might never be willing to run it back, the dual-division champion saying that she is now done with the heavier weight class.

“Sorry Cristiane, but I’m done with 145. My Goal was to be a double champ,” Nunes tweeted. “But, now I can help you build the division. I got someone for you (Kayla Harrison) is a true 145er.”

Harrison is a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and world champion judoka, who is currently undefeated in her move to mixed martial arts. All three of her professional bouts have been under the PFL banner, where she submitted her first opponent and stopped the other two via technical knockout.

Harrison and her team have been amping up the public pressure of late, calling for a fight with Cyborg.

“I believe the fight that needs to happen,” her manager, Ali Abdelaziz told MMAWeekly.com before UFC 232. “Right now [Cris] Cyborg is the [greatest of all time], but I believe Cyborg and Kayla Harrison need to fight at the end of 2019 or 2020. I think Cyborg is the greatest combat athlete ever competing in the cage and a lot of people think I’m crazy. I’ve trained with [Kayla] and she’s legit.”

It’s unclear if Nunes is saying that she is ready to relinquish the UFC featherweight title she took from Cyborg just yet, but certainly sounded like it by her tweet.

She also went on conversing with fans on Twitter, joking about nonsensical fights with the likes of Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, and Brock Lesnar.

Nunes sounded serious, however, when she stated that, “Holly [Holm] would definitely be a great fight to defend my belt at 135.”

She left everyone guessing about her true intentions, however, signing off for the night with one final cryptic tweet.

“Good night. Anything can change in this business.”