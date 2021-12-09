Amanda Nunes says ‘delusional’ ‘clown’ Julianna Pena will regret pre-fight trash talk

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 8, 2021
Julianna Pena talked a lot of trash about Amanda Nunes leading up to their UFC 269 co-main event fight and the champion thinks she’s going to pay for her words come Saturday night.

“She’s delusional,” Nunes said during her UFC 269 media day. “What about her best friend, Miesha Tate? What about Sara McMann? Sara McMann almost beat her. Sara McMann give up in the fight. If she didn’t give up, she would’ve beat Julianna. I beat Sara McMann years ago. I feel like she can talk about whatever she wants. She has to do that to bring all the attention. I’m going to tell her she can have all the attention she wants because Saturday is my night. Nobody is going to take that belt from me.”

Nunes wasn’t shying away from how she felt about her future opponent, especially after Pena insinuated Nunes used COVID as an excuse to push back the fight.

“She’s a clown,” Nunes said of Pena.

Though Nunes doesn’t appear to be frightened by Pena’s trash talk, she is aware that it’s a fight and Pena shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“Inside the cage everyone becomes dangerous,” Nunes said. “She has nothing to lose. I have to really be ready for everything. She’s definitely dangerous. She’s a very good fighter. She never fight a lioness before.”

Nunes sees her path to victory clearly for UFC 269.

“She has all the holes, so I can finish her on the floor. Germaine (de Randamie) finished her. Germaine is a striker and finished Julianna Pena. My game is above all those girls she fought. I just need a mistake from her on the striking or on the floor.”

Nunes and Pena will face off in the co-main event at UFC 269 on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, live from Las Vegas, NV. 

