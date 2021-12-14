HOT OFF THE WIRE
Charles Oliveira UFC 262 video post-fight

featuredCharles Oliveira responds to Conor McGregor’s call out: ‘Let’s go baby’

Colby Covington at UFC Vegas 11 post-fight

featuredColby Covington on Dustin Poirier: ‘He quits’

Amanda Nunes UFC 259 post-fight

featuredAmanda Nunes releases statement following loss to Julianna Pena: ‘I undoubtedly accept the rematch’

featuredConor McGregor calls for Ireland vs. Brazil title fight with Charles Oliveira

Amanda Nunes releases statement following loss to Julianna Pena: ‘I undoubtedly accept the rematch’

December 14, 2021
NoNo Comments

Former two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes released a statement following her bantamweight title loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 269 on Saturday.

Nunes took to Instagram on Monday to say that she accepts a rematch with Pena and promised to come back better than ever.

“You guys think I’m going to go out unbalanced. I undoubtedly accept the rematch. Give me a little time to get my shit together and I will be back better than ever. @danawhite,” Nunes wrote on Instagram.

Conor McGregor calls for Ireland vs. Brazil title fight with Charles Oliveira

Pena defeated Nunes in the second round of the UFC 269 co-main event via rear-naked choke. It was the Brazilian’s first loss since 2014.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA