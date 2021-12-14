Amanda Nunes releases statement following loss to Julianna Pena: ‘I undoubtedly accept the rematch’

Former two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes released a statement following her bantamweight title loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 269 on Saturday.

Nunes took to Instagram on Monday to say that she accepts a rematch with Pena and promised to come back better than ever.

“You guys think I’m going to go out unbalanced. I undoubtedly accept the rematch. Give me a little time to get my shit together and I will be back better than ever. @danawhite,” Nunes wrote on Instagram.

Conor McGregor calls for Ireland vs. Brazil title fight with Charles Oliveira

Pena defeated Nunes in the second round of the UFC 269 co-main event via rear-naked choke. It was the Brazilian’s first loss since 2014.