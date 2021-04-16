Amanda Nunes puts bantamweight title on the line at UFC 265 against Julianna Pena

Two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight title on the line against Julianna Pena in August. UFC president Dana White broke the news to ESPN on Thursday.

The title fight is expected to take place on the UFC 265 pay-per-view card. The event doesn’t yet have a specific date or location, but the fight promotion is targeting the Aug. 7 date.

Nunes (21-4) holds both the women’s 135-pound title and the 145-pound championship. “The Lioness” hasn’t tasted defeat since 2014. The 32-year old Brazilian is riding a 12-fight winning streak. She retired Ronda Rousey, ended the Cyborg era, and knocked out Holly Holm with a head kick. Nunes holds wins over the biggest names in the history of women’s MMA.

Nunes hasn’t defended the bantamweight title since December 2019. Her last two contests have been in the 145-pound division. In August she’ll return to the weight class that made her famous.

Pena (10-4) made her way to the UFC by winning The Ultimate Fighter 18 in 2013. An injury sidelined her career after winning the season. She returned 18 months later with a Performance of the Night finish of Milana Dudieva. “The Venezuelan Vixen” has won six of her last out bouts with her two loses being to flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and former featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie. Pena earned the title shot by defeating Sara McMann at UFC 257 in January.