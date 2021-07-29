Amanda Nunes out of UFC 265 after positive COVID-19 test

UFC 265 just took a big hit.

Reigning UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes will no longer be defending her 135 pound title against Julianna Peña after Nunes tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Coppinger.

Nunes’ title defense against Peña was slated to co-main event UFC 265 under the interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane.

Peña split her last two fights. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ lost to Germaine de Randamie by submission from a guillotine choke last October at UFC Fight Island 4. Peña rebounded, however, getting back in the win column with a third round submission victory by way of rear-naked choke against Sara McMann at UFC 257 in January.

Nunes, on the other hand, is currently coming off of a first round submission victory by way of triangle armbar against Megan Anderson that marked her third successful featherweight title defense.

According to Coppinger’s report, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell said the bantamweight title fight between Nunes and Peña will be rescheduled once Nunes is fully healthy and able to fight.

Without a co-main event, the UFC is likely to promote either a bantamweight fight between José Aldo and Pedro Munhoz or a welterweight bout between Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque.

