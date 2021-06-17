Amanda Nunes nominated in two categories at 2021 ESPY Awards

Two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes has been nominated in two categories for the 2021 ESPY Awards. She’s been nominated in the categories of Best Athlete in Women’s Sports and Best MMA Fighter.

Nunes (21-4) holds the UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight titles. The “Lioness” is on an impressive 12-fight winning streak and hasn’t tasted defeat since 2014. The Brazilian has defended her 145-pound championship twice and defended her 135-pound title five times.

Nunes holds wins over Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg, Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko, among others. She’s taken out the who’s who in women’s mixed martial arts and is coming off successful featherweight title defenses against Megan Anderson and Felicia Spencer.

Nunes has some stiff competition in both categories. In the Best MMA Fighter category, Nunes is going up against fellow UFC champions Rose Namajunas, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Francis Ngannou.

In the category of Best Athlete in Women’s Sports, Nunes goes up against tennis star Naomi Osaka, gymnastics legend Simone Biles and Breanna Stewart from the the WNBA.

The 2021 ESPYS will be broadcast live on ABC from New York City on Saturday, July 10 starting at 8 p.m. ET.