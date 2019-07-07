HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes details Holly Holm knockout at UFC 239 (video)

July 7, 2019
Amanda Nunes talks about her victory and and walks through the UFC 239 bout where she defended her belt against Holly Holm.

Nunes entered the bout as the UFC’s only female two-division champion. Three men have achieved the same feat. None of them, however, have done what Nunes did on Saturday night. 

With her victory over Holly Holm, Nunes became the UFC’s only dual-division champion to have successfully defended the lighter weight class belt. 

