HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 245 press conference live stream

featuredUFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Alexander Volkanovski rocks Max Holloway at UFC 245

featuredAlexander Volkanovski chops down Max Holloway at UFC 245

featuredAmanda Nunes decisions Germaine de Randamie to retain bantamweight title at UFC 245

UFC 245 Usman vs Covignton live results

featuredUFC 245 Live Results: Usman vs. Covington (results & fight stats)

Amanda Nunes decisions Germaine de Randamie to retain bantamweight title at UFC 245

December 15, 2019
NoNo Comments

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes put her bantamweight belt on the line against former featherweight titleholder Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 in Las Vegas on Saturday. De Randamie entered the bout on a five-fight winning streak having not lost since November 2013. That loss was to Nunes.

In their first encounter, Nunes finished de Randamie in the first round. On Saturday, she needed all five rounds to get the job done.Amanda Nunes at the UFC 245 press conference in New York

Nunes had stopped her three previous opponents with strikes but de Randamie brought out the wrestler in the champion. “The Lioness” took de Randamie down every round. She threatened with a guillotine choke and arm-triangle choke in the opening frame but de Randamie defended the submission attempts.

In the second round, de Randamie took the fight to Nunes. Her right hand found its mark and she landed a question-mark kick late in the round that got Nunes’ attention. In the clinch, de Randamie delivered knees but Nunes secured another takedown to close out the round.

Nunes stuck to her grappling strategy.  She easily took de Randamie down throughout the bout, but things nearly took a dramatic turn in the third frame.  De Randamie landed an upkick to the jaw of Nunes that briefly had the champion stunned.  Nunes maintained top position and finished the round landing short punches and elbows.  

RELATED > UFC 245 Live Results: Usman vs. Covington (results & fight stats)

Nunes dominated the fight, but there were moments that de Randamie nearly shocked the world.  Late in the fourth round, de Randamie applied a triangle choke but Nunes escaped.  In the final frame, Nunes secured an early takedown and peppered de Randamie with strikes while de Randamie held on.  After five rounds, the judges scored the fight for Nunes by unanimous decision.  The scorecards read 49-44, 49-46, and 49-45. 

“I wanted to show something different. I wanted to show my Jiu-Jitsu as well. Tonight I decided to fight like a five-round, take her down, and I did it tonight,” she said following the title defense.

“We train in the gym everything, to be ready for everything inside the cage. Tonight I proved it.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA