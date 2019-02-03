HOT OFF THE WIRE

Amanda Nunes Contemplating Retirement Following Potential Holly Holm Bout

February 3, 2019
(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Amanda Nunes rocked the mixed martial arts world when she destroyed Cris Cyborg in 51 seconds at UFC 232, but that could be one of the final two times we see her step into the Octagon to compete.

Nunes added the UFC featherweight belt alongside the bantamweight belt she already owned, but admitted on Saturday that she has been giving serious consideration to her retirement plans. 

Though Nunes’s mom encouraged her to retire following the Cyborg fight, she didn’t want to step away without defending her bantamweight belt, but beyond that, the path to retirement is a very real consideration for Nunes. 

Along with her partner fellow UFC fighter Nina Ansaroff, Nunes has many plans outside of the cage that she wants to make time for. 

Watch as Nunes spoke to the media at UFC on ESPN+ 2 in Fortaleza, Brazil on Saturday.

