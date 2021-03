Amanda Nunes breaks down victory and how having a baby affected her | UFC 259 Post-Fight Press

UFC dual-division champion Amanda Nunes made it look easy when she defended her featherweight title on Saturday night.

Following her UFC 259 victory over Megan Anderson, Nunes addressed the media, talking about the fight, becoming a mother, and even said that a rematch with Cris Cyborg could have happened.

