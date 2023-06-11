Amanda Nunes at UFC 289: ‘Double-Champion Forever!’

UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes put on a masterful performance at UFC 289 on Saturday night in Vancouver, British Columbia. She went five rounds with Irene Aldana, earning a lopsided unanimous decision victory on the scorecards.

Unfortunately for fight fans, it is the last time that we’ll see Amanda Nunes fighting in the Octagon. Following the fight, she laid both belts on the canvas and had the cut man snip the gloves from her hands. She then laid the gloves beside her belts, announcing her retirement.

“Double Champion Forever!” she yelled.

UFC fighters react to Amanda Nunes’ domination of Irene Aldana, retirement

Amanda Nunes UFC 289 Octagon Interview

(Video courtesy of UFC)