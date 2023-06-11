HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes

featuredAmanda Nunes dominates Irene Aldana and announces retirement

Amanda Nunes

featuredUFC fighters react to Amanda Nunes’ domination of Irene Aldana, retirement

Charles Oliveira

featuredUFC 289: Charles Oliveira stops Beneil Dariush with first-round TKO

Conor McGregor Miami Heat Mascot Knockout

featuredConor McGregor sends Miami Heat Mascot to ER

Amanda Nunes at UFC 289: ‘Double-Champion Forever!’

June 11, 2023
NoNo Comments

UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes put on a masterful performance at UFC 289 on Saturday night in Vancouver, British Columbia. She went five rounds with Irene Aldana, earning a lopsided unanimous decision victory on the scorecards.

Unfortunately for fight fans, it is the last time that we’ll see Amanda Nunes fighting in the Octagon. Following the fight, she laid both belts on the canvas and had the cut man snip the gloves from her hands. She then laid the gloves beside her belts, announcing her retirement.

“Double Champion Forever!” she yelled.

UFC fighters react to Amanda Nunes’ domination of Irene Aldana, retirement

Amanda Nunes UFC 289 Octagon Interview

(Video courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker