Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff announce birth of their first child

September 25, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes and her partner and fellow UFC fighter Nina Ansaroff on Friday announced the birth of their first child.

Their daughter, Reagan Ann Nunes, was born at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Ansaroff posted a photo of the three of them on Instagram, saying, “Raegan Ann Nunes is here! I am so in love! I can’t wait to show you the world! September 24th, 2020, will forever be my favorite day. You are a dream come true. Happy daughters day my beautiful girl.”

Nunes, who holds championship belts in both the UFC bantamweight and featherweight divisions, simply wrote, “Speechless.”

