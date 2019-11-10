HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes analyzes Germaine de Randamie ahead of UFC 245 showdown

November 10, 2019
Amanda Nunes gives her thoughts on her next opponent, Germaine de Randamie, as she defends her bantamweight title at UFC 245.

Nunes currently holds both the bantamweight and featherweight titles. The rematch with de Randamie is six years in the making. Nunes won their first fight – also a bantamweight bout – when she stopped de Randamie with a flurry of elbows in the first round of their UFC Fight for the Troops 3 bout.

