Amanda Nunes analyzes Germaine de Randamie ahead of UFC 245 showdown

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Amanda Nunes gives her thoughts on her next opponent, Germaine de Randamie, as she defends her bantamweight title at UFC 245.

TRENDING > Suspect arrested for kidnapping in case of UFC fighter Walt Harris’s missing stepdaughter

Nunes currently holds both the bantamweight and featherweight titles. The rematch with de Randamie is six years in the making. Nunes won their first fight – also a bantamweight bout – when she stopped de Randamie with a flurry of elbows in the first round of their UFC Fight for the Troops 3 bout.