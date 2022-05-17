Alleged Cain Velasquez shooting victim speaks out for first time

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez remains behind bars having been denied bail a second time on Monday. Velasquez is awaiting trial for allegedly shooting the stepfather of the man accused of allegedly molesting Velasquez’s 4-year-old son. The alleged intended target of Velasquez’s anger was Harry Goularte but the gun struck Paul Bender instead.

Bender was behind the wheel of his Chevy Silverado being chased by Velasquez on Feb. 28.

While in court on Monday for Velasquez’s second bail hearing, Bender spoke out for the first time.

The entire statement was transcribed by MMA Junkie.

“Good morning, your honor. My name is Paul Bender. I am the person who was driving the truck and the person shot by Cain Velasquez (on) February 28th, 2022,. We were simply following a court order to get a GPS monitoring device for Harry when Cain Velasquez started following us. He shot at us and chased us at speeds over a hundred miles an hour. When we came to a stop near a school, Cain Velasquez shot at us again, severing my brachial artery and nerve. I have lost the use of three fingers and can no longer work because I could not pass my (Department of Transportation) physical. Without the use of my right hand, we do not know if this loss is permanent. Cain Velasquez has no respect for human life. He could’ve easily shot the family in the car next to us, innocent pedestrians, or even young children. Cain Velasquez does not care who sees him do this. He does not care about the rule of law and has no respect for our judicial system. If given the opportunity, I believe he will try to finish what he started. I am fearful for my life, as well as for the lives of my family. No amount of bail or GPS monitor will stop Cain Velasquez. Respectfully, your honor, I ask that you please help keep my family safe and our community safe from Cain Velasquez and deny his request for bail.”

Velasquez faces an attempted murder charge, in addition to several other charges and could face 20 years to life in prison, if convicted.