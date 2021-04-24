All six episodes of UFC 261 Embedded in one place

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 24, 2021
In the sixth episode of UFC 261 Embedded, foes Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman cut weight in very different ways. Francis Ngannou lightens the mood. Valentina Shevchenko has an easy cut, and the title fights are official at the weigh-in. Fans return for the triple-header ceremonial weigh-in. 

UFC 261 takes place at VyStar Veterans Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., in front of a sold out crowd and features three title fights. In the main event, welterweight champion Usman faces Masvidal in a rematch. In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on former champion Rose Namajunas while women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko meets former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou

UFC 261 Embedded episode 6

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 261 Embedded episode 5

UFC 261 Embedded episode 4

UFC 261 Embedded episode 3

UFC 261 Embedded episode 2

UFC 261 Embedded episode 1

