All charges dropped in Chael Sonnen hotel brawl

All charges surrounding the alleged hotel brawl involving Chael Sonnen have been dropped according to ESPN who obtained court records.

The case was closed and “dismissed by court without prejudice.”

In December 2021, Sonnen was charged with five counts of misdemeanor battery after witnesses saw Sonnen banging on a hotel room door. The alleged brawl took place at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

LVPD reported to the hotel and found five victims, he was issued the citations but was not arrested.

Sonnen has not commented on the issue publicly either at the time or now as the charges were dropped.

