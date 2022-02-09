All Access: Israel Adesanya UFC 271 Fight Week Video Blog – Episode 1

Go behind the scenes with UFC Middleweight Champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya as he prepares for his 5th title defense against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 in Houston, Texas on February 12th. The fight card also features Adesanya’s City Kickboxing teammates “Blood Diamond” and Carlos Ulberg.

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

