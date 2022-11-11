HOT OFF THE WIRE

Aljamain Sterling wants 'money fight' against Sean O'Malley next

November 11, 2022
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wants wants a ‘money fight’ against top-ranked contender Sean O’Malley for his next title defense.

There are a few fighters at the top of the 135-pound division that could get the next title shot against Sterling. Of course, there’s O’Malley, but there’s also Sterling’s teammate Merab Dvalishvili who is ranked No. 2 in the weight class. Marlon Vera, who is ranked No. 4 and holds a win over O’Malley is another possibility.

Sterling fielded questions from reports on Thursday during the UFC New York City Media Day and made it clear who he want’s across the cage from him in his next outing.

“I’ll whoop all their asses no matter what,” Sterling said. “If I had to matchmake, I’m going to go by who’s the number one contender. I don’t believe in cutting the line. I believe doing things the hard way, the way I had to it. I didn’t get any handouts.”

O’Malley is the top-ranked contender in the division. He jumped from the No. 11 ranking to No. 1 after defeating former champion Petr Yan by split decision at UFC 280 on October 22. But there’s more to it than O’Malley being the top contender. Sterling wants to face O’Malley because he sees it as a ‘money fight.’

“If I had to pick somebody, give me the money fight,” Sterling said. “I think personally it’s O’Malley.”

