Watch Aljamain Sterling topple TJ Dillashaw 👊 UFC Fight Video

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling heads into a potential career defining bout opposite former two-division champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. Can he take a win over Cejudo the way he did TJ Dillashaw?
Cejudo is a former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion. He vacated the flyweight title after becoming the bantamweight champion. After winning the 135-pound divisional belt, he defended it once before retiring.
He is now returning to try and put a stamp on his legacy as one of the promotion’s top champions of all time. Not many champions have come out of retirement to then succeed again in the Octagon. In fact, Cejudo could become the first fighter since Georges St-Pierre to retire with the belt and then return to win another championship.
Sterling, of course, wants nothing to do with adding to the credence of Cejudo’s legacy. He’s too busy building his own legacy, which includes an eight-fight winning streak during which he has claimed and twice defended the UFC bantamweight championship.
A victory over the likes of Cejudo, would elevate Sterling’s status into the stratosphere of the UFC’s greatest champions.
But before Sterling vs. Cejudo at UFC 288, watch Sterling stop another former champion in T.J. Dillashaw.
Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw | UFC Free Fight
(Video courtesy of UFC)
UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Prudential Center
Newark, New Jersey
UFC 288 Main Card
- Main Event – Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Henry Cejudo
- Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns
- Women’s Strawweight: Jéssica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan
- Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes —
Bryce MitchellOUT
- Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain
UFC 288 Preliminary Card
- Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola
- Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark
- Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
- Women’s Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba
UFC 288 Early Prelims Card
- Heavyweight: Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter
- Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov
- Flyweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Middleweight: Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribiero
- Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Muñoz Jr.