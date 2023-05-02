Watch Aljamain Sterling topple TJ Dillashaw 👊 UFC Fight Video

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling heads into a potential career defining bout opposite former two-division champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. Can he take a win over Cejudo the way he did TJ Dillashaw?

Cejudo is a former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion. He vacated the flyweight title after becoming the bantamweight champion. After winning the 135-pound divisional belt, he defended it once before retiring.

He is now returning to try and put a stamp on his legacy as one of the promotion’s top champions of all time. Not many champions have come out of retirement to then succeed again in the Octagon. In fact, Cejudo could become the first fighter since Georges St-Pierre to retire with the belt and then return to win another championship.

Sterling, of course, wants nothing to do with adding to the credence of Cejudo’s legacy. He’s too busy building his own legacy, which includes an eight-fight winning streak during which he has claimed and twice defended the UFC bantamweight championship.

A victory over the likes of Cejudo, would elevate Sterling’s status into the stratosphere of the UFC’s greatest champions.

But before Sterling vs. Cejudo at UFC 288, watch Sterling stop another former champion in T.J. Dillashaw.

Conor McGregor is rooting for Nate Diaz over Jake Paul

Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw | UFC Free Fight

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Prudential Center

Newark, New Jersey

UFC 288 Main Card

Main Event – Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Henry Cejudo

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Henry Cejudo Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

Women’s Strawweight: Jéssica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes — Bryce Mitchell OUT

OUT Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

UFC 288 Preliminary Card

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Women’s Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

UFC 288 Early Prelims Card