Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo title fight in the works for May 6

It looks like we are inching closer to a fight between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former champion Henry Cejudo.

“I’m fighting May 6 against Henry Cejudo. I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Sterling said on his YouTube channel. “I think Henry is a very tough dude. Very accomplished in the wrestling world, I think also in the MMA world. he’s had his ups and downs the same way I have. He’s shown the ability to bounce back.”

According to MMA Junkie, who spoke with multiple sources, the fight hasn’t been signed just yet but is expected to be official soon.

The May 6 event will likely be UFC 288 but that hasn’t be confirmed yet either.