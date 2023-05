Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo Official UFC 288 Scorecard

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defended his bantamweight championship in the UFC 288 main event on Saturday, defeating former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo returned after three years away from completion and fought Sterling to a split deacon at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Two judges scored the fight for Sterling and one scored the bout for Cejudo.

UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo Oficial Scorecard