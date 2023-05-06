Watch Aljamain Sterling tap Cory Sandhagen 👊 UFC Fight Video

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling could put a stamp on his legacy as a champion when he faces former two-division champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. Can he tap Cejudo the way he did Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250?
If Sterling defeats Cejudo, he is beating a former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion. Cejudo is looking to make a further statement on his own career, but in doing so, he is offering Sterling a huge opportunity of his own.
A victory over Cejudo would elevate Sterling’s status to that of one of the UFC’s greatest champions.
But before Sterling vs. Cejudo at UFC 288, watch Sterling choke out Cory Sandhagen in their 2020 showdown.
Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen | UFC Free Fight
(Video courtesy of UFC)
UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Prudential Center
Newark, New Jersey
UFC 288 Main Card
- Main Event – Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Henry Cejudo
- Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns
- Women’s Strawweight: Jéssica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan
- Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes —
Bryce MitchellOUT
- Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain
UFC 288 Preliminary Card
- Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola
- Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark
- Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
- Women’s Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba
UFC 288 Early Prelims Card
- Heavyweight: Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter
- Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov
- Flyweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Middleweight: Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribiero
- Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Muñoz Jr.