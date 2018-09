Aljamain Sterling Reveals Vomiting Backstage Before Fight (UFC 228 Video)

Aljamain Sterling talks to press after his win at UFC 228 about vomiting backstage, possibly breaking his opponent’s knee, and how weight cutting needs to be fixed.

