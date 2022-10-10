Aljamain Sterling shares video of a run-in with Petr Yan ahead of UFC 280

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is in Abu Dhabi ahead of his second title defense at UFC 280. While he was abroad he ran into Petr Yan, the former champion and the man he beat twice to win and retain the title, both times shrouded in controversy.

But, according to the video, there seems to be a lot of mutual respect.

The video, simply titled “trilogy” shows the two former opponents with their teams on standby, shaking hands.

“Good luck to you guys,” someone said.

Sterling will co-main the UFC 280 fight card, facing T.J. Dillashaw, another former champion. Dillashaw is returning from a suspension following a doping scandal.

Yan is also on the card, facing fan favorite Sean O’Malley on the main card.

UFC 280 FIGHT CARD:

MAIN CARD

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev TITLE FIGHT

Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw TITLE FIGHT

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

UNDERCARD

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

Malcolm Gordon vs. Muhammad Mokae

