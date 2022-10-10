HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredPaddy Pimblett calls ‘delusional’ Trey Ogden a ‘clout chaser’ after a post-fight call-out

featuredAljamain Sterling shares video of a run-in with Petr Yan ahead of UFC 280

featuredJulianna Peña: ‘Trilogy with Amanda Nunes is the fight to make’

featuredConor McGregor reveals the toughest opponent he’s ever faced

Aljamain Sterling shares video of a run-in with Petr Yan ahead of UFC 280

October 10, 2022
NoNo Comments

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is in Abu Dhabi ahead of his second title defense at UFC 280. While he was abroad he ran into Petr Yan, the former champion and the man he beat twice to win and retain the title, both times shrouded in controversy.

But, according to the video, there seems to be a lot of mutual respect.

The video, simply titled “trilogy” shows the two former opponents with their teams on standby, shaking hands.

“Good luck to you guys,” someone said.

Sterling will co-main the UFC 280 fight card, facing T.J. Dillashaw, another former champion. Dillashaw is returning from a suspension following a doping scandal.

Yan is also on the card, facing fan favorite Sean O’Malley on the main card.

UFC 280 FIGHT CARD:

MAIN CARD

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev TITLE FIGHT
  • Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw TITLE FIGHT
  • Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
  • Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

UNDERCARD

  • Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot
  • Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida
  • Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov
  • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot
  • Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos
  • Malcolm Gordon vs. Muhammad Mokae

Julianna Peña: ‘Trilogy with Amanda Nunes is the fight to make’

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Nate Diaz blasts Khamzat Chimaev as “lame, scared, boring rookie!”

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
RECENT EVENTS
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA
Nerdcore Movement
Living a Stout Life