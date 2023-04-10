Aljamain Sterling shares his reaction to Israel Adesanya knocking out Alex Pereira

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 10, 2023
Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling shared his live reaction video of the UFC 287 main event knockout win for Israel Adesanya.

Prior to the fight, Sterling’s official prediction was Adesanya by first-round knockout. He wasn’t that far off. It took Adesanya until the second round to finish his longtime nemesis Alex Pereira. Heading into the fight, Pereira had been Adesanya three times over two sports, including defeating him and taking the championship at UFC 281.

“That’s insane. What a way to come back and reclaim the title,” said Sterling after the fight. “He done did it.”

“That was brutal,” Sterling added. “Good for Izzy. All that stuff that happened beforehand and he erased all of it.”

Aljamain Sterling UFC 287 live reaction video

