Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley nearly come to blows in Octagon at UFC 288

Sean O’Malley has got dibs on the next UFC bantamweight title shot, but he and champion Aljamain Sterling nearly came to blows when they faced off at UFC 288.

Sterling was fresh off of his victory over Henry Cejudo in the UFC 288 main event when his next defense was made official. O’Malley had been cageside to watch the fight, knowing he was next for the winner. Officials brought him into the cage to start the build-up to the next fight.

O’Malley shed his Michael Jackson-esque jacket to go chest to chest with Sterling, as the two screamed at each other. Things got heated before they were separated, but exploded again when Sterling’s teammate Merab Dvalishvili put on O’Malley’s jacket.

Cooler heads eventually prevailed, but the stage was set for a grudge match when O’Malley steps into the Octagon to become Sterling’s next challenger.

Aljamain Sterling defeats Henry Cejudo by split decision in UFC 288 main event

Sean O’Malley gets next crack at Aljamain Sterling

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Aljamain Sterling UFC 288 Octagon Interview and O’Malley Dust-Up