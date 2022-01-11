Aljamain Sterling says Petr Yan asked to push fight to April

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 11, 2022
It looks like we won’t get to see the score settled between UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and interim champion Petr Yan until April.

According to Sterling their previously scheduled for March has been pushed to April at the request of Yan.

“Apparently it isn’t until April now. The potato can’t duck me forever!” Sterling tweeted.

He then elaborated on his podcast that it was Yan who requested the fight get postponed.

“Quick update,” he said on The Weekly Scraps Podcast. “I know you guys probably seen some of the news, but yes, they are talking about pushing our fight back to April, not because of me. This is what I was told that ‘Yan isn’t vaccinated. Yan isn’t vaccinated so he can’t fight in March. I’m Yan and I’m not vaccinated so I can’t fight in March.’ I actually respect his gangster. If this is the real reason I actually respect his stance, I respect it, but it doesn’t make any sense. And I’m making fun of it because it’s like, was he going to be vaccinated in April. I don’t think so. What are we doing?”

This is the second time a fight between the pair has been postponed since their controversial first fight in which Sterling acquired the belt via a DQ.

Their rematch was booked for 2021 but Sterling was not medically cleared to fight and the bout was postponed.

The April card was also slated to hold the trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway but that was canceled after Holloway became injured.

